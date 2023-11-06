Improper Lighting at Yuga Labs' ApeFest Event Causes Eye Damage and Burns

According to Cointelegraph, attendees of Yuga Labs' ApeFest event on November 4 in Hong Kong have reported burns, damaged vision, and extreme eye pain, which they attribute to the use of improper lighting. One attendee, CryptoJune, shared their experience on Twitter, stating that they woke up in the middle of the night with so much pain in their eyes that they had to go to the hospital. The doctor informed them that the issue was due to the UV from stage lights. CryptoJune added that they frequently attend festivals but have never experienced such an issue before. Another ApeFest guest, who goes by the pseudonym Feld, described identical symptoms and also ended up in the emergency room. At least 15 reports of vision damage have appeared on social media, suggesting that the concerns were limited to guests who were in close proximity to the stage lighting. Yuga Labs has not yet responded to requests for comment. This is not the first time Hong Kong partygoers have experienced medical issues following exposure to improper UV lighting at an event. In October 2017, attendees at a party thrown by streetwear brand HypeBeast reported painful burns and eye damage. It was later revealed that the contractor tasked with setting up lighting at the party had used a series of Philips TUV 30W G30 T8 light bulbs, which emit 12 watts of UV-C radiation, mainly used for disinfecting surfaces. The reports of vision damage in both cases are consistent with a condition called photokeratitis, also known as Welder's eye, which is caused by prolonged exposure to extreme levels of UV radiation.

View full text