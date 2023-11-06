Prisma Finance Community Proposes Raising Collateral Debt Interest Rate to 2%

According to Foresight News, Prisma Finance has announced that its community has initiated the second improvement proposal, PIP 002, which aims to increase the collateral debt interest rate on the platform from the current 1% to 2%. If the proposal is approved, it will increase the protocol's revenue without significantly impacting risk. As per Snapshot, voting for PIP 002 has already begun and will end at 00:03 Beijing time on November 9, with the current voting support rate at 99.04%.

View full text