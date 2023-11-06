Circle Issues 1.2 Billion USDC and Redeems 1.8 Billion USDC in a Week

According to Foresight News, Circle has issued approximately 1.2 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.8 billion USDC between October 26 and November 2. The circulating supply of USDC has decreased by nearly 600 million during this period. As of November 2, the circulation of USDC stands at 24.4 billion, with a reserve fund of 24.5 billion US dollars.

