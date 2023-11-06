Hong Kong Considers Allowing Retail Investors to Buy Cryptocurrency ETFs

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is considering allowing retail investors to purchase cryptocurrency spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) if regulatory issues are resolved. SFC Chief Executive Officer, Leung Fung-yee, made the statement in a recent report by Bloomberg. The move would mark a significant shift in Hong Kong's approach to cryptocurrency regulation, potentially opening up the market to a wider range of investors. However, the SFC has not yet provided a timeline for when this change might take place. As the regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, Hong Kong's SFC is actively exploring ways to accommodate the growing interest in digital assets while ensuring investor protection. Allowing retail investors to access cryptocurrency ETFs could be a significant step towards achieving this goal.

