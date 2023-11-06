copy link
Elon Musk Announces Integration of xAI into Social Media Platform X
Binance News
2023-11-06 00:21
According to Foresight News, Elon Musk has revealed that xAI will be integrated into the social media platform X and will also be available as a standalone application. This development aims to enhance user experience and provide more advanced features on the platform.
