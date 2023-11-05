copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos Ecosystem Neutron Proposal 14 Approved and Successfully Executed
Binance News
2023-11-05 23:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem's Neutron Proposal 14 has been approved and successfully executed. As a result, the Neutron Grants Foundation has officially launched. In accordance with the proposal's content, the grant program will receive an allocation of 20 million NTRN, which accounts for 3.7% of the total supply.
View full text