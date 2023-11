Cosmos Ecosystem Neutron Proposal 14 Approved and Successfully Executed

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem's Neutron Proposal 14 has been approved and successfully executed. As a result, the Neutron Grants Foundation has officially launched. In accordance with the proposal's content, the grant program will receive an allocation of 20 million NTRN, which accounts for 3.7% of the total supply.