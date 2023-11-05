Synthetix V3 Allows Developers to Choose Any On-Chain Oracle

According to Foresight News, Synthetix, a synthetic asset protocol, announced that its latest version, Synthetix V3, will enable developers to choose any on-chain oracle. This update provides more flexibility and options for developers working with the Synthetix platform. The ability to select any on-chain oracle allows developers to access a wider range of data sources and improve the overall functionality of their projects. This is a significant step forward for the Synthetix ecosystem, as it continues to evolve and expand its capabilities.

