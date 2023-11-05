copy link
create picture
more
Synthetix V3 Allows Developers to Choose Any On-Chain Oracle
Binance News
2023-11-05 23:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Synthetix, a synthetic asset protocol, announced that its latest version, Synthetix V3, will enable developers to choose any on-chain oracle. This update provides more flexibility and options for developers working with the Synthetix platform. The ability to select any on-chain oracle allows developers to access a wider range of data sources and improve the overall functionality of their projects. This is a significant step forward for the Synthetix ecosystem, as it continues to evolve and expand its capabilities.
View full text