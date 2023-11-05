Buy Crypto
Space and Time's Zero-Knowledge Proof Protocol to Work with Google Cloud's BigQuery

Binance News
2023-11-05 20:17
According to CryptoPotato, Space and Time, a data warehousing company, has announced that its novel zero-knowledge (ZK) proof for SQL operations will be compatible with Google Cloud's warehouse, BigQuery. The new ZK protocol, called 'Proof of SQL,' will allow developers using BigQuery to cryptographically confirm that query results were computed accurately and on untampered data. BigQuery is the latest to incorporate ZK-proof technology, aiming to establish transparency, trust, and data integrity for developers and businesses operating in the 'verify-everything' era. Proof of SQL serves as a ZK-proof linked to SQL databases, designed to provide clients with cryptographic verification that both query execution and the underlying tables remain unaltered. Initially conceived to validate queries within the Space and Time data warehouse, Proof of SQL can now be integrated with any SQL database or data warehouse, extending ZK-verified query processing capabilities to data hosted on Google Cloud. The company also highlighted that the ZK-database capabilities are expected to offer BigQuery customers cryptographic assurance that their data remains untouched and that their queries are yielding a verifiable answer. This capability proves particularly valuable in the context of blockchain technology, where businesses increasingly seek to connect their cloud data warehousing services with their smart contracts, enabling on-chain business logic. It will also enable developers and enterprises to build Large Language Models (LLMs) that are trained on a verifiable dataset, data-driven smart contracts, and ZK-powered business applications. James Tromans, Google Cloud's Web3 head, commented, 'Our goal is to help Web3 developers build applications at scale by providing them access to a range of tools and services. Now BigQuery customers will be able to access Space and Time's ZK-proof protocol which can help verify blockchain smart contracts and other business processes that require verifiable compute against data.'
