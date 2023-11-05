Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Monero's Community Crowdfunding Wallet Compromised, Losing Nearly $460,000

Binance News
2023-11-05 18:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Monero's community crowdfunding wallet was recently attacked, resulting in the loss of its entire balance of 2,675.73 Monero (XMR), worth nearly $460,000. The incident occurred on September 1 but was only disclosed on GitHub on November 2 by Monero's developer Luigi. The source of the breach has not yet been identified. Monero's Community Crowdfunding System (CCS) funds development proposals from its members. The attack is particularly concerning as it affects funds that contributors may rely on for essential expenses. Monero's developer Ricardo 'Fluffypony' Spagni noted in the thread that the attack is 'unconscionable.' Luigi and Spagni were the only two people who had access to the wallet seed phrase. The breach could have originated from the wallet keys being available online on the Ubuntu server, according to other developers. Pseudonymous developer Marcovelon suggested that Luigi's Windows machine may have been part of an undetected botnet, leading to the attack. Monero's core team is now calling for the General Fund to cover its current liabilities.
View full text