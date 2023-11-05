Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stablecoins Surge in Popularity Amid Market Turbulence, Outpacing DeFi

Binance News
2023-11-05 16:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, stablecoins have experienced a significant increase in popularity among investors, with a 45% growth in active addresses and a 41% increase in transactions between the first and third quarters of this year. In contrast, decentralized finance (DeFi) saw a decline in daily active addresses and transactions. Stablecoins surpassed DeFi protocols in terms of transactions on various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism. USDT continues to lead the stablecoin market in terms of market capitalization, active addresses, and transaction activity. It concluded Q3 with an average of 337,000 daily active addresses and 680,000 daily transactions. Although USDC maintained a lead over USDT in terms of volume for the third quarter, the gap has notably shrunk since Q1, primarily due to Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse and USDC's slight de-pegging of about $0.03. USDC experienced a significant volume decline, with a 62% decrease from Q1 to Q3. In the DeFi sector, Uniswap is the only decentralized exchange (DEX) that has maintained stability since Q1 2023, despite the significant event of SVB's collapse. Uniswap experienced a 15% growth in active addresses and a 33% increase in transaction count during Q3, diverging from the broader DeFi trend. Staking is also gaining momentum within the DeFi subcategory, with the total staked Ether increasing from 23.7 million to 27.2 million in Q3. Liquid Staking, a concept that resembles distributing IOU tokens in exchange for staked assets, accounted for 37% of this increase. By the end of Q3, Lido DAO's protocol held 32% of the staked ETH, with its value growing from $7.6 billion to $8.8 billion, marking a 16% increase.
View full text