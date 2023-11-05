Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

German Asset Manager DWS Group Plans Crypto ETFs for Retail Investors

Binance News
2023-11-05 14:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, German asset management giant DWS Group, with $900 billion in assets under management, is preparing to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on cryptocurrencies for retail investors. This move marks a significant convergence of traditional finance and the growing crypto sector. DWS Group's global chief investment officer, Bjoern Jesch, acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding the intrinsic value of cryptocurrencies, with opinions within the firm sharply divided. In April, DWS Group partnered with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a prominent crypto fund manager, to develop a suite of ETFs tailored for the European market. In addition to catering to retail investors through crypto ETFs, DWS's Fintech Fund has expanded its mandate to include investments in the digital asset space. As a majority-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, DWS oversees an impressive €859 billion ($908 billion) in assets, indicating the scale of this momentous shift towards cryptocurrencies. While the introduction of crypto ETFs signifies a significant step forward in mainstream acceptance, skeptics remain unconvinced about the long-term prospects of digital currencies. Jesch summarized this viewpoint, stating that predicting the trajectory of digital currencies is a formidable challenge. He pointed out the limited historical data, lack of collateral, and the lack of an established economic framework or central bank support.
View full text