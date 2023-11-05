German Asset Manager DWS Group Plans Crypto ETFs for Retail Investors

According to CryptoPotato, German asset management giant DWS Group, with $900 billion in assets under management, is preparing to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on cryptocurrencies for retail investors. This move marks a significant convergence of traditional finance and the growing crypto sector. DWS Group's global chief investment officer, Bjoern Jesch, acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding the intrinsic value of cryptocurrencies, with opinions within the firm sharply divided. In April, DWS Group partnered with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a prominent crypto fund manager, to develop a suite of ETFs tailored for the European market. In addition to catering to retail investors through crypto ETFs, DWS's Fintech Fund has expanded its mandate to include investments in the digital asset space. As a majority-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, DWS oversees an impressive €859 billion ($908 billion) in assets, indicating the scale of this momentous shift towards cryptocurrencies. While the introduction of crypto ETFs signifies a significant step forward in mainstream acceptance, skeptics remain unconvinced about the long-term prospects of digital currencies. Jesch summarized this viewpoint, stating that predicting the trajectory of digital currencies is a formidable challenge. He pointed out the limited historical data, lack of collateral, and the lack of an established economic framework or central bank support.

View full text