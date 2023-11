Nansen CEO Announces Upcoming Launch of Nansen 2

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik has announced on Twitter that the goal is to release a new version of Nansen before the start of each new bull market. Nansen 1 was launched in April 2020, and Nansen 2 is set to be released soon.