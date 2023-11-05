copy link
create picture
more
Nansen CEO Announces Upcoming Launch of Nansen 2
Binance News
2023-11-05 12:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik has announced on Twitter that the goal is to release a new version of Nansen before the start of each new bull market. Nansen 1 was launched in April 2020, and Nansen 2 is set to be released soon.
View full text