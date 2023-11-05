MC2 Finance Aims to Simplify DeFi Investment Experience for TradFi Users and Crypto Newcomers

According to Cointelegraph, decentralized finance (DeFi) has the potential to address issues faced by traditional finance (TradFi), but it struggles with user experience limitations, making it difficult to onboard new retail and institutional users. To reach mainstream adoption, blockchain protocols need a robust infrastructure and a user-friendly front-end experience. MC2 Finance, a decentralized crypto asset management platform, aims to simplify the DeFi investment experience for both TradFi users and crypto newcomers by offering an infrastructure for creating KYC-free digital asset funds that comply with regulatory requirements. Asset managers can use MC2 Finance to create non-custodial portfolio structures across multiple blockchains and trade strategies as tokens. Users can then follow expert strategies with their own cross-chain portfolios automatically. The platform's simplistic design allows DeFi newcomers to easily mix strategies through an uncluttered interface while learning from the expert community. MC2 Finance features a white-label marketplace integrated into popular decentralized exchanges (DEXs), increasing trading volume and total value locked (TVL) for some of the largest DEXs in the space. The platform also offers automated auditing and strategy verification to ensure investment safety and reliability. An MC2 Finance spokesperson stated that the platform is bridging traditional finance and DeFi by bringing TradFi standards to DeFi and introducing decentralization to traditional funds. The platform has already partnered with several blockchains and DEXs, and hosted over a thousand users during its testnet phase. A full launch is planned for early 2024.

View full text