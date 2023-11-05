XRP More Popular Than Ethereum In 47 US States, According To Google Trends Data

According to CryptoPotato, Google Trends data reveals that XRP is more popular than Ethereum in 47 US states, with the highest interest coming from Delaware, Nevada, Louisiana, Arizona, and Hawaii. On the other hand, Vermont, New York, Oregon, and the District of Columbia are the only areas where Ethereum has surpassed Ripple's coin. XRP's price fluctuations throughout 2023 have been influenced by the ongoing lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC, with Ripple's partial wins in court contributing to a positive trend. The outcome of the legal battle, which has been ongoing since December 2020, is expected to be revealed in the spring of 2024 during a grand trial. Multiple analysts and experts have predicted that a decisive win for Ripple could propel a further jump for XRP. Some of the XRP forecasts include a moderate increase to $0.90 by next summer, while others predict an extreme rise to $500, which would require a market capitalization far exceeding the current total crypto market cap.

