Abraxas Capital Extracts 50.81 Million USDC and Converts to DAI and ETH

According to Foresight News, in the past 24 hours, Abraxas Capital has extracted a total of 50.81 million USDC through 1inch. The company then exchanged the USDC for DAI and subsequently deposited the DAI to borrow 25,930 ETH and 28,100 stETH. Following this, Abraxas Capital deposited all the borrowed ETH into Aave.

