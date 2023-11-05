Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk's xAI Launches Grok, an AI Chatbot Outperforming OpenAI's ChatGPT in Academic Tests

Binance News
2023-11-05 06:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence startup xAI have introduced Grok, an AI chatbot that reportedly outperforms OpenAI's first iteration of ChatGPT in several academic tests. The goal behind developing Grok is to create AI tools that can support humanity by promoting research and innovation, as explained by Musk and xAI in a November 5 post on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Grok's unique and fundamental advantage is its real-time knowledge of the world through the X platform, according to Musk and the xAI team. The chatbot is also designed to answer controversial questions that most other AI systems reject, with a touch of wit and a rebellious streak. Grok-1, the engine powering Grok, was evaluated in various academic tests in mathematics and coding, outperforming ChatGPT-3.5 in all tests, based on data shared by xAI. However, it did not surpass OpenAI's most advanced version, GPT-4, in any of the tests. For now, Grok is available to a limited number of users in the United States as part of X Premium+ at $16 per month. The AI startup describes Grok as a 'very early beta product' that should improve rapidly on a weekly basis. The xAI team also plans to implement safety measures to prevent malicious use of Grok, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring AI remains a force for good. The launch of Grok comes eight months after Musk founded xAI in March.
View full text