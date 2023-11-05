Elon Musk's xAI Launches Grok, an AI Chatbot Outperforming OpenAI's ChatGPT in Academic Tests

According to Cointelegraph, Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence startup xAI have introduced Grok, an AI chatbot that reportedly outperforms OpenAI's first iteration of ChatGPT in several academic tests. The goal behind developing Grok is to create AI tools that can support humanity by promoting research and innovation, as explained by Musk and xAI in a November 5 post on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Grok's unique and fundamental advantage is its real-time knowledge of the world through the X platform, according to Musk and the xAI team. The chatbot is also designed to answer controversial questions that most other AI systems reject, with a touch of wit and a rebellious streak. Grok-1, the engine powering Grok, was evaluated in various academic tests in mathematics and coding, outperforming ChatGPT-3.5 in all tests, based on data shared by xAI. However, it did not surpass OpenAI's most advanced version, GPT-4, in any of the tests. For now, Grok is available to a limited number of users in the United States as part of X Premium+ at $16 per month. The AI startup describes Grok as a 'very early beta product' that should improve rapidly on a weekly basis. The xAI team also plans to implement safety measures to prevent malicious use of Grok, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring AI remains a force for good. The launch of Grok comes eight months after Musk founded xAI in March.

View full text