Monero CCS Wallet Hacked, Over 2,675 XMR Stolen

According to Foresight News, blockchain analysis firm Moonstone Research has published a post-incident analysis of the open-source privacy project Monero (XMR) CCS hack. The report reveals that on September 1, 2023, attackers stole the balance of an Android non-custodial Monero CCS wallet through nine transactions, including 2,675.73 XMR. Moonstone Research's summary of the Monero CCS hack provides insight into the security breach and the extent of the theft. The incident highlights the importance of robust security measures for cryptocurrency wallets and the potential risks associated with digital assets.

