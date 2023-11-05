Butter Finance to Launch veCAKE Model for Decentralized Governance and Yield Enhancement

According to Foresight News, Butter Finance, a major decentralized governance and yield enhancement platform, is set to launch the veCAKE model on PancakeSwap. The introduction of veCAKE tokens will allow governance participants to gain proposal voting rights, fee claims, CAKE release control, and up to 3 times reward enhancement when providing liquidity on PancakeSwap. However, due to the need for substantial funds, it is difficult for most holders to utilize all rewards. By aggregating veCAKE, Butter aims to socialize the reward enhancement for its liquidity providers. This will result in more CAKE being permanently locked through Butter Finance, with releases effectively distributed. Butter's goal is to lock a large amount of veCAKE supply, encouraging more DAOs to join Pancake through its network, incentive mechanisms, and yield enhancement measures. Currently, Butter has received support from JonesDAO, Gearbox Protocol, Curvance, Alchemix, Notional, Beefy, Mimo Labs, GnosisDAO, and Aura DAO. Butter Finance will initially support Ethereum, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain.

