CoW Swap Core Development Team Proposes Testing Fee Model for CoW Protocol

According to Foresight News, the core development team of CoW Swap, a decentralized exchange protocol designed to combat MEV, has submitted a draft proposal to the community. The proposal asks whether the CoW DAO should initiate a six-month testing period for a fee model to generate revenue from the CoW Protocol. Currently, the fees collected by the CoW Protocol are estimated to only cover gas costs. The CoW Protocol may test various fee models, including quote improvement fees, surplus fees, transaction volume-based fees, and fixed fees.

View full text