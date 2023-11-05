copy link
create picture
more
Nike-RTFKT NFT Generates Nearly $1.4 Billion in Transactions Since December 2021
Binance News
2023-11-05 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block Research reveals that since December 2021, Nike-RTFKT NFT has generated nearly $1.4 billion in transaction volume. In addition, data from DefiLlama shows that the total revenue from RTFKT's 25 NFT series has earned $170 million. Furthermore, according to CryptoSlam! data, RTFKT's transaction volume in October was $613,000, while in September, it was only $85,000, representing a month-over-month increase of over 600%.
View full text