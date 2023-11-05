Nike-RTFKT NFT Generates Nearly $1.4 Billion in Transactions Since December 2021

According to Foresight News, data from The Block Research reveals that since December 2021, Nike-RTFKT NFT has generated nearly $1.4 billion in transaction volume. In addition, data from DefiLlama shows that the total revenue from RTFKT's 25 NFT series has earned $170 million. Furthermore, according to CryptoSlam! data, RTFKT's transaction volume in October was $613,000, while in September, it was only $85,000, representing a month-over-month increase of over 600%.

