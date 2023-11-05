User Loses $700,000 Due to MEV Bot in 12 Seconds

According to Foresight News, a user lost $700,000 in 12 seconds due to a Miner Extractable Value (MEV) bot. The user, a large liquidity provider (LP) 0x568, created a new Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) - Curve (CRV) pool on Uniswap V3 and inputted an incorrect value. As a result, the user added $1.5 million in liquidity, far above the fair market price. MEV bots immediately entered the trading pool, and the user exchanged CRV for WBTC. The first bot exchanged $730,000 worth of CRV for $1.36 million worth of WBTC. However, the bot paid $527,000 in Ethereum (ETH) to validators, earning only about $260.

View full text