Fake Cryptocurrency Wallet App on Microsoft Store Leads to Stolen BTC

According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst ZachXBT issued a community alert on Twitter about a fake cryptocurrency wallet app called Ledger Live on the Microsoft app store, which has resulted in at least 16.8 BTC being stolen. ZachXBT stated that he has received information from two victims today, and it appears that users are still losing funds. The scammer's address is bc1qg05gw43elzqxqnll8vs8x47ukkhudwyncxy64q.

