Prisma Finance Outlines Airdrop Token Distribution Details

Prisma Finance has unveiled details regarding the distribution of its upcoming airdrop tokens. Beneficiaries of the token airdrop will include Prisma point holders and veCRV voters.

The specifics denote that veCRV voters will receive 1% of the total token supply, which will be allocated proportionally amongst all voters. On the other hand, Prisma point holders are set to receive 2% of the total token supply, again distributed proportionally according to the points held by the early users.

According to Prisma, the airdrop tokens will be locked up for a certain period before they can be accessed by the recipients. For veCRV holders, the lockup period is confirmed to be 52 weeks, whilst Prisma point holders will have to wait 26 weeks to access their tokens. These tokens will be in the form of vePRISMA.

In earlier news, Prisma Finance, which operates the LSD stablecoin protocol, announced that it will introduce its governance token, PRISMA, on November 2. The total supply of PRISMA tokens has been relayed to be 300 million.