NETGEAR Partners with SuperRare for Meural Opus Digital Picture Frames to Display NFTs

Binance News
2023-11-04 16:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, wireless provider NETGEAR has collaborated with SuperRare for its Meural Opus, an $800 digital picture frame that can connect to wallets and display NFTs. NETGEAR acquired Meural and its smart frame technology in 2018 and made a significant move into the NFT market in 2022, partnering with Metamask and joining SuperRare's DAO. The launch combines a growing market and a shrinking one, as Persistence Market Research predicts smart frames to grow by 3.1% annually over the next decade, while the NFT market continues to decline. The Meural Opus is not just a smart frame with NFT functionality added; NETGEAR's website promotes the product as a new way to showcase NFTs and teases the company's upcoming crypto culture-inspired NFT drop. Poppy Simpson, senior product and content manager for NETGEAR's Meural line, believes in the future of NFTs despite the current downturn, stating that the market adjustment is just that, an adjustment. She also mentioned that their research suggests relative stability in terms of price and volume in the art segment of the market. In other news, SocialScan aims to transform a block explorer like Etherscan into a social platform, allowing wallet owners to follow and message each other. Additionally, Italian soccer club AC Milan sold one-yard by one-yard blockchain-based squares on its field, with owners of the blocks earning rewards if something notable happens on their plot. NFT volumes have risen for four consecutive weeks after reaching a low in early October.
