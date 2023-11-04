copy link
create picture
more
Yuga Labs Partners with Magic Eden to Launch New ETH Marketplace
Binance News
2023-11-04 11:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Yuga Labs is set to collaborate with Magic Eden to introduce a new Magic Eden ETH marketplace. The platform plans to commit to respecting creator royalties on smart contracts and is scheduled for launch by the end of 2023. More details about the marketplace will be announced soon.
View full text