Ant Group to Offer Financial Technology Specials and Cloud Database Support to Cyberport Community Members
Binance News
2023-11-04 08:52
According to Foresight News, Ant Group will provide Cyberport community members with 'Financial Technology Week Special Offers' and 'Cloud Database Support Programs' through Ant Digital Technology and its native distributed data repository, OceanBase. Ant Digital Technology will also offer approximately HKD 2 million worth of 'Financial Technology Week Special Offers' covering various Web3 products and services.
