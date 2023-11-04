copy link
Elon Musk Denies Involvement in Cryptocurrency Projects
Binance News
2023-11-04 08:19
According to Foresight News, Dogecoin and My Doge wallet UX/UI graphic designer DogeDesigner recently tweeted that Elon Musk and xAI have no connection with any cryptocurrency projects. In response, Musk clarified that his companies would not create any cryptocurrencies. Previously, Foresight News reported that Musk denied the launch of an incentive token called 'X Coin' for content creators, as disclosed by X News Daily.
