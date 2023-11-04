Elon Musk Denies Involvement in Cryptocurrency Projects

According to Foresight News, Dogecoin and My Doge wallet UX/UI graphic designer DogeDesigner recently tweeted that Elon Musk and xAI have no connection with any cryptocurrency projects. In response, Musk clarified that his companies would not create any cryptocurrencies. Previously, Foresight News reported that Musk denied the launch of an incentive token called 'X Coin' for content creators, as disclosed by X News Daily.

