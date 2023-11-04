copy link
Arbitrum Chain Transactions Surpass 400 Million, Account Creation Exceeds 11 Million
2023-11-04 07:03
According to Foresight News, data from Dune reveals that the total number of transactions on the Arbitrum chain has surpassed 400 million, with over 11 million accounts created and approximately 3.75 million contracts on the chain. Previously, the total number of transactions on the Arbitrum chain had crossed 200 million in mid-April this year, doubling in the past six months.
