copy link
create picture
more
Sui to Launch GraphQL-Based RPC Service Sui RPC 2.0 in 2024
Binance News
2023-11-04 04:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Sui plans to introduce a new RPC service, Sui RPC 2.0, based on GraphQL in 2024 to address known pain points in existing services. Until the end of the first quarter of 2024, the current JSON-RPC will remain the primary RPC service.
View full text