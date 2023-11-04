copy link
Elon Musk's AI Project Grok System to Open for X Premium+ Subscribers
2023-11-04 04:15
According to Foresight News, Elon Musk announced that the Grok system of the artificial intelligence project xAI will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers once early testing is completed. Foresight News noted that Musk registered X.AI company on March 9, serving as a director, and in early April, he purchased 10,000 GPUs, which may be used to advance the AI project.
