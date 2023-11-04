copy link
Over 7 Million Active Accounts on Sui Network
Binance News
2023-11-04 03:44
According to Foresight News, Sui announced on Twitter that there are currently over 7 million active accounts on its network. These accounts have conducted at least one transaction since the inception of the network.
