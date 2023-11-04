Former Twitter Starts Selling Abandoned User Handles

According to Foresight News, Forbes has reported that the former Twitter has begun selling abandoned user handles (@Handle). An internal team called '@Handle Team' has developed a handle marketplace to allow users to purchase account names that were initially registered but not used by the original registrants. In some cases, the company sends out invitations to potential buyers via email, asking for a fixed fee of $50,000 to make the purchase. An anonymous employee of the company stated that they have recently updated the handle guidelines, processes, and fees. In November 2022, Elon Musk had tweeted that a large number of handles had been taken away by 'robots and trolls' and that he planned to 'release them' the following month, with as many as 1.5 billion usernames being released 'soon'. Additionally, in May of this year, the company began removing inactive accounts from its website.

