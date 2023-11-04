copy link
Prisma Finance Increases wstETH Debt Ceiling to 200 Million mkUSD
2023-11-04 02:54
According to Foresight News, LSD stablecoin protocol Prisma Finance has passed Improvement Proposal 001, planning to increase the debt ceiling of wstETH from 100 million mkUSD to 200 million mkUSD on November 5th at 7:00 Beijing time.
