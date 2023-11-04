copy link
Tether Increases Supply by 1 Billion USDT on Tron Blockchain
2023-11-04 02:43
According to Foresight News, Tether has increased its supply by 1 billion USDT on the Tron blockchain on November 4th at 7:02. Tether's Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, stated that this is an authorized but unissued transaction, meaning that the increase will be used for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange inventory.
