First Web3 Scholars Summit 2023 Opens in Hong Kong Cyberport

According to Foresight News, the first Web3 Scholars Summit 2023, organized by DRK Lab, has opened in Hong Kong Cyberport. Professor Zhao Ruheng, director of Cyberport and vice president of research and innovation at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, delivered the opening speech. The summit aims to promote innovation and application development in the Web3 academic field, including support and cultivation of young scholars to drive academic research and innovation. The current policy support and regulatory framework of the Hong Kong government are in place to promote the sustainable development of the virtual asset market, while providing more business and investment opportunities.

View full text