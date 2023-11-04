copy link
create picture
more
Lido Finance Adopts Obol Network's Decentralized Staking Module
Binance News
2023-11-04 02:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lido Finance has approved a community proposal to implement the decentralized staking module of the Obol Network using Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). In addition, the proposal for Lido DAO to cover slashing fines and other fees associated with the module has also been approved. The adoption of Obol Network's distributed validator module will enable Lido Finance to further decentralize its staking process, providing increased security and transparency for its users. This move marks a significant step forward in the ongoing development and growth of Lido Finance's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.
View full text