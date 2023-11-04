Lido Finance Adopts Obol Network's Decentralized Staking Module

According to Foresight News, Lido Finance has approved a community proposal to implement the decentralized staking module of the Obol Network using Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). In addition, the proposal for Lido DAO to cover slashing fines and other fees associated with the module has also been approved. The adoption of Obol Network's distributed validator module will enable Lido Finance to further decentralize its staking process, providing increased security and transparency for its users. This move marks a significant step forward in the ongoing development and growth of Lido Finance's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

