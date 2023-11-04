Stars Arena Relaunches Under New Leadership

According to Foresight News, Avalanche-based social protocol Stars Arena has announced its relaunch, with all assets transferred from the original team to a new team led by newly-appointed CEO Jason Desimone. All former team members have been removed and will not play a role in the project's future development. Paladin Blockchain Security is currently auditing the contracts and working on vulnerability fixes. More details about Stars Arena, the team, and their future vision will be released soon. Previously, Foresight News reported that Stars Arena had established a company and was preparing to enter the seed funding stage, while former CEO Chill Pill had resigned.

