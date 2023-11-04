copy link
FixedFloat Thwarts North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus' Money Laundering Attempt
2023-11-04 02:22
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange platform FixedFloat announced that it has successfully thwarted a money laundering attempt linked to the North Korean hacker group Lazarus. The team at FixedFloat coordinated efforts over the past three days to freeze the funds involved, which amounted to approximately $2 million.
