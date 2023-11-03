Buy Crypto
Crypto Trader Avi Eisenberg's Trial Delayed Until April 2024

Binance News
2023-11-03 22:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, crypto trader Avi Eisenberg's trial has been delayed until April 8, 2024, after the judge overseeing the case agreed to a postponement just a month before the trial was scheduled to begin. Eisenberg is accused of committing commodities manipulation and wire fraud when he deployed a 'highly profitable trading strategy' against the Solana-based decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets in October 2022. The trial is being brought in the Southern District of New York. Eisenberg's trial schedule was moving quickly until late October when the Bureau of Prisons moved him from a New Jersey federal jail to Brooklyn's more restrictive Metropolitan Detention Center, hampering defense lawyers' efforts to prepare for his December 8 trial date. His lawyers also requested additional time due to the 'complex and novel legal and factual issues' involved in the case. Eisenberg's alleged scheme involves intricate crypto-native concepts that will make any prosecution and defense more challenging than the recent fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried. The government agreed to push the trial until April 8, 2024, and the judge overseeing the case approved the delay on Friday.
