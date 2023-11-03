OpenSea Lays Off Half of Its Staff Amid Company Restructuring

According to Decrypt, OpenSea, a leading NFT marketplace startup, has confirmed that it has laid off approximately 50% of its staff across all functions. The company is reorienting its team around 'OpenSea 2.0,' a significant upgrade to their product, including improvements in technology, reliability, speed, quality, and user experience, according to CEO Devin Finzer. This story is still developing and will be updated with additional details as they become available.

