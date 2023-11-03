copy link
Voyager Digital's Native Token Surges 20% After $7.3M Token Burn
2023-11-03 16:46
According to CoinDesk, the native token (VGX) of bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital surged by 20% on Friday after on-chain data revealed that a Voyager wallet sent 52 million tokens ($7.3 million) to a burn address. Etherscan data shows that a wallet labeled as "Voyager 1" made its first outbound transfer for 225 days, sending a test transaction of 123.45 tokens before sending the larger batch worth $7.3 million. Voyager filed for bankruptcy last year following the collapse of FTX, which was in talks to acquire Voyager before its implosion led to a market-wide downturn. It is currently unclear why the tokens, which equate to around 30% of the total supply, were sent to a burn address. Voyager outlined its intention to liquidate all assets in March this year. Voyager did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
