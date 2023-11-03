Fortnite Launches Chapter 4 Season OG with Original Island Map

According to Decrypt, Epic Games has announced the launch of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season OG, which brings back the original island map from 2018. The new season is now live, and players can once again experience familiar locations like Tilted Towers and Loot Lake. In the coming weeks, Fortnite will gradually introduce new weapons, features, and vehicles. The OG Pass, an optional battle pass, is available for 950 in-game V-Bucks and allows players to unlock various premium items as they play. By completing pass challenges, players can potentially earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks. Fortnite continues to be popular, with an estimated 223 million monthly active users, according to data from third-party resource ActivePlayer. Epic Games recently faced layoffs, cutting 830 employees while selling one subsidiary and spinning off another. The company also raised the price of V-Bucks bundles, citing inflation and currency valuation changes.

