OneKey Open Source Wallet Announces Fee Adjustment Due to Sudden Bank Rate Changes
Binance News
2023-11-03 14:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, OneKey Open Source Wallet announced on social media that unexpected fee increases have occurred due to sudden changes in bank interest rates. The fee adjustment details are as follows: card numbers starting with 404038, 485997, and 556150 are affected; non-US dollar or international transactions are affected; the new fee rate adds 1% and $0.5 per transaction. For transactions made between 08:00 Beijing time on October 31 and 08:00 on November 4, OneKey will refund the additional fees within two weeks.
