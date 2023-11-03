Solana-Based Web3 Tools Drive Tangible Returns and Customer Data Insights

According to Cointelegraph, layer-1 blockchain Solana is powering Web3 tools that deliver tangible returns and deep customer data insights, as reported by mainstream brands and companies at the Solana Breakpoint conference. The event attracted businesses and projects from Web2, Web3, and traditional backgrounds, with a key takeaway being the adoption of Solana-based tools and services for innovating payments and loyalty programs. Boba Guys, a growing US-based bubble tea brand, shared its pilot program for a new customer loyalty app that provided insightful data while incentivizing customers to return to its San Francisco stores. The five-week program onboarded 600 users, with 31% of orders attributed to the loyalty program. Co-founders Bin Chen and Andrew Chau reported a 67% increase in monthly visits and a 65% increase in spend by loyalty program users. Josh Fried, Solana Foundation's head of commerce business development, said the pilot demonstrated a tangible use case for commercial clients seeking Web3, blockchain-based tools to build their businesses and customer base. The recent integration of Solana Pay into e-commerce platform Shopify is another example of Web3-based payment tools becoming a viable alternative for conventional businesses. Fried shared how merchants are providing meaningful feedback on the adoption of its payments rail. The MadLab NFT project noted a significant increase in sales from crypto-native users holding USDC on Solana. Another entrepreneur in Denver, Colorado, used Shopify's Solana Pay integration to drive sales of bespoke fragrances, attracted by Web3's ability to help drive e-commerce sales. Fried acknowledged that there is still much work to be done to drive adoption of Solana Pay and Web3 tools built on Solana. He cited the example of Google Pay, which took years to gain widespread adoption. Major payment processors and payment rails will be crucial in driving Web3-based payments adoption, Fried explained.

