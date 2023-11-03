Marathon Digital Releases Unaudited Production And Operations Update For October 2023

According to Foresight News, Marathon Digital, a Bitcoin mining company, has released its unaudited production and operations update for October 2023. In the report, Marathon Digital mined 1,202 Bitcoins (BTC) in October, bringing the total number of BTC produced since the beginning of the year to 9,812. The company's average computing power increased by 14% to 7.2 exahashes per second (EH/s). Marathon Digital currently holds 13,396 unrestricted BTC and has sold 961 BTC to cover costs. As of the end of October, the company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $156.1 million.

