Ethereum Developers Discuss Major Updates and Testnet Timeline

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 121st Ethereum Core Developer Consensus (ACDC) conference call. During the call, developers discussed significant updates to the DenCun specification to reduce the complexity of Blob implementation. Another upgrade specification change allows honest validators to reorganize late blocks. The developers also discussed updating the Dencun testnet timeline and creating a JSON mapping to the CL SSZ specification. Regarding the Cancun/Deneb testnet timeline, developers believe that if client versions are not updated during the November Devconnect, Devnet 12 could be launched in early December. However, it is more likely that the Ethereum public testnet upgrade will begin after the first quarter of 2024. Currently, Devnet 11 has been launched.

