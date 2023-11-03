Render Network Announces 1.14 Million RNDR Rewards Program for Node Operators

According to Foresight News, Render Network, a decentralized 3D rendering solution provider, has announced a 1.14 million RNDR rewards program for node operators on io.net and other computing clients. The node whitelist is now open. The funds will be used for the first year's release after migrating to Solana, with io.net being the first computing client partner in the program. The Render Foundation has committed to distributing 300,000 of the 1.14 million RENDER tokens by December 31 as a reward for new GPU node operators joining as computing clients.

