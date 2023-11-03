Buy Crypto
Polkadot Q3 Report Shows Market Cap Decline and Staking Increase

Binance News
2023-11-03 13:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Messari has released its Q3 2023 report on Polkadot, revealing a 16% decline in DOT's market cap, which closed at $5.2 billion, ranking 13th. Polkadot's revenue was $94,000, a 3% decrease compared to the previous quarter. The DOT staking rate increased by 12% to 49%, resulting in reduced staking rewards and a 12% decrease in annualized nominal yield to 15%. By the end of the quarter, Polkadot's treasury held approximately 45 million DOT, worth around $185 million. Throughout Q3, the relay chain had an average of 5,200 daily active accounts, a 10% decrease compared to the previous quarter. By the end of September, the entire Polkadot ecosystem had 4.312113 billion unique accounts (public key addresses), a 9.3% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 34.9% increase year-over-year. The number of staked DOT among all 297 validators ranged between 1.97 million and 2.55 million. Polkadot completed 50 auctions, securing 135 million DOT. Additionally, Polkadot had an average of 2,000 active developers per month, maintaining its position as the second-largest ecosystem by developer count. Polkadot 1.0 has been officially released, marking the completion of the Polkadot whitepaper. Polkadot 2.0 will be determined by community discussions and consensus, with parallel chain auctions and the general model undergoing significant reforms.
