Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Beatles Release 'Last Song' Featuring AI-Assisted John Lennon Vocals

Binance News
2023-11-03 13:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, The Beatles have released what they're calling their 'last song' featuring vocal tracks of the late John Lennon developed with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) on Nov. 2. 'Now and Then' was released by Universal Music Group (UMG) and was accompanied by a short documentary detailing how they came to create the track using new technologies. The video explains how director Peter Jackson developed software while working on his comprehensive Beatles documentary 'Get Back' that allowed the team to uncouple John's vocals from his piano part in the original cassette tape recording of 'Now and Then' from the late 1970s that Lennon initially made as a demo. In a separate interview, the track's co-producer Giles Martin explained that AI can be taught to recognize voices. Paul McCartney, one of the four original Beatles members, said after they heard of Jackson's new technology they 'better send John's voice to them off the original cassette.' Thus the new track got off the ground with a little help from AI. John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon commented in the video that his dad 'would've loved that because he was never shy to experiment with recording technology.' The track features the two remaining members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and the late George Harrison. In a recent survey of musicians conducted by Pirate music studios, 53% of respondents said they have 'concerns about how their audience might perceive music created with the assistance of AI.' The survey also inquired why musicians were reluctant to use AI, with 58% reporting that 'loss of authenticity' was the primary concern.
View full text