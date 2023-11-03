copy link
create picture
more
Dubai Financial Services Authority Approves Toncoin and Ripple
Binance News
2023-11-03 13:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has announced that Toncoin (TON) and Ripple (XRP) have been approved under the DFSA Rulebook GEN Rule 3A.3.4. This development marks a significant milestone for both cryptocurrencies, as they continue to gain recognition and acceptance in the global financial market.
View full text